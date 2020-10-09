HawgBeat - Razorback Recruit Roundup: Kody Jones, James Jointer

Razorback Recruit Roundup: Kody Jones, James Jointer
The Razorbacks are already going full steam ahead on their 2022 recruiting class with 20 spots filled for the 2021 class. The Hogs have offered more than 200 rising juniors from more than 20 different states around the country.
Get to know some of the top targets in the Razorback recruit roundup:
Arkansas is one of many programs chasing after 6-foot, 180-pound safety out of Germantown, Tennessee, Kody Jones.
The Germantown High School product is holding 21 offers as a junior, with a few of those schools being Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Ole Miss. Jones has noted that he intends to visit many of those schools once he's able.
“After the coronavirus calms down I would love to visit, Tennessee, Mississippi St., South Carolina, Florida St., Georgia Tech, Auburn, Texas A&M, and many more,” Jones said. “But I would love to visit Arkansas because it is so close to home, I feel like I would love it there.”
