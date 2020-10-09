HawgBeat - Razorback Recruit Roundup: Kody Jones, James Jointer

Arkansas is one of many programs chasing after 6-foot, 180-pound safety out of Germantown, Tennessee, Kody Jones.

The Germantown High School product is holding 21 offers as a junior, with a few of those schools being Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Ole Miss. Jones has noted that he intends to visit many of those schools once he's able.

“After the coronavirus calms down I would love to visit, Tennessee, Mississippi St., South Carolina, Florida St., Georgia Tech, Auburn, Texas A&M, and many more,” Jones said. “But I would love to visit Arkansas because it is so close to home, I feel like I would love it there.”