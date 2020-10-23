HawgBeat - Razorback Recruit Roundup: Stephon Johnson, Reco Trimble

Razorback Recruit Roundup: Stephon Johnson, Reco Trimble
The Razorbacks are already going full steam ahead on their 2022 recruiting class with 20 spots filled for the 2021 class. The Hogs have offered more than 200 rising juniors from more than 20 different states around the country.
Get to know some of the top targets in the Razorback recruit roundup:
6-foot-1, 179-pound wide receiver Stephon Johnson out of Lancaster, Texas is first up in this week's Razorback Recruit Roundup.
Johnson is an intriguing prospect that the Arkansas coaching staff is excited about. He received his offer on April 10, joining dozens of other wideout targets. He's also been offered by Ole Miss, Arizona State, SMU, Houston and Kansas.
Though Arkansas is the only school on his list he hasn't visited yet, Johnson has plenty of ties with the Razorbacks, as two of his friends are committed to the Hogs in the 2021 class.
“I talk with coach Stepp not as much as I would like to, but we talk a bunch,” Johnson said. “Also, me and my good friends Lucas Coley and Ketron Jackson always talk about Arkansas, so when they go up there, I’ll go with them because I haven’t been up there yet, and I’ve heard it’s amazing.”
