HawgBeat - Razorback Recruit Roundup: Tyrell Henry, Keith Wheeler II

Get to know some of the top targets in the Razorback recruit roundup:

The Razorbacks are already going full steam ahead on their 2022 recruiting class with 19 spots filled for the 2021 class. The Hogs have offered more than 200 rising juniors from more than 20 different states around the country.

Keith Wheeler, a wideout at Atascocita High School in Humble, Texas, received his Arkansas offer before the Sam Pittman, in March of 2019. It was his first offer and coming from the SEC West, it was something he would have never dreamed about in his life.

“I obviously was really excited having my first offer come from the SEC West, Arkansas is a great school that I can’t wait to visit,” Wheeler said. “I am comfortable with Coach Stepp and the whole staff.”

Wheeler noted that because he only has 3 offers right now, he isn’t too concerned about worrying about the recruiting process when there is still so much time left for him to get better and succeed.

“I’m still focused on the season, I know the offers will eventually come if I keep training and working out every day like I have been.”

When I asked Wheeler what an ideal program is to him at this point of his life, he responded:

“A team that throws the ball more is ideal, a spread offense also would be really nice, and a school that just feels like home to me.”

Wheeler still has two years left of high school where he is going to get more schools to offer eventually. Arkansas, Houston, and Kansas are his three offers up to this point. He took a visit to Oklahoma State in March before the shutdown.