Redshirt safety Jalen Catalon was one of many newcomers in 2019 expected to get heavy playing time but a nagging shoulder injury prevented the coaches from playing him more. Catalon went in for two kneel down snaps at Ole Miss, two defensive snaps against San Jose State and one kickoff coverage snap at Kentucky.

Left with only one game to play if he was going to maintain his redshirt, Catalon played a significant number of snaps against Western Kentucky. He played well in that game, making six tackles to go along with a forced fumble and pass breakup in 29 snaps. That earned him a team-high 85.9 grade from Pro Football Focus.

After the WKU game, Catalon had surgery for a partially torn labrum. He's now fully recovered and ready to play again in 2020. Weighing 188 coming out of high school, Catalon came out of winter conditioning with new strength coach Jamil Walker at 198 pounds.