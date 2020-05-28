There was a lot of hype for Mississippi native KJ Jefferson coming into Arkansas, and rightfully so as one of 13 4-star additions in the 2019 class. That hype died down a bit as it was clear he'd be working behind two grad transfer seniors in year one. However, extreme struggles during the season for Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel had fans calling out KJ's name mid-way through the season.

Jefferson made his first appearance in November against Mississippi State. He checked in with the Razorbacks down 48-17. He began his career as a Razorback with a 21-yard dash up the field and caught everyone's attention with a 32-yard pass to Treylon Burks. He capped the drive off with a rushing touchdown but the Hogs would go on to lose 54-24.

The true freshman quarterback was the highest graded offensive player against Mississippi State, according to ProFootballFocus.