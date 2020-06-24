 Arkansas Razorbacks 2020 Roster Rundown: No. 22 Deon Edwards - linebacker
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 13:31:03 -0500') }} football

Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 22 Deon Edwards

Deon Edwards will be a fifth-year senior for the Razorbacks in 2020.
Deon Edwards will be a fifth-year senior for the Razorbacks in 2020. (Nikki Chavanelle)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.

Razorback Career

Recruited as a safety, Deon Edwards redshirted during his first season at Arkansas and has played sparingly the last three years, with the most notable news surrounding his tenure being a move to outside linebacker.

He played a combined eight defensive snaps in 2017 and 2018, a span in which most of his action came on special teams. Last season, he played 33 defensive snaps.

On special teams, though, Edwards has been a significant contributor. He’s been a mainstay on the kickoff coverage unit all three years, but has also been involved in other phases of that area the last couple of seasons. In total, he’s played 405 special teams snaps in his career.

Through three seasons, Edwards has 16 career tackles, including 2.5 for loss. Two of those tackles behind the line of scrimmage happened last season.

2020 Expectations

{{ article.author_name }}