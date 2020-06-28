HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 24 A'Montae Spivey

Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 24 A'Montae Spivey
This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.
Razorback Career
A high school state champion, A'Montae Spivey didn't get much of a shot to show what he brings to the table at Arkansas in his first year. The former 3-star checked in to just two games for a total of 11 snaps.
Spivey had 14 yards on three attempts and a fumble against the Mississippi State Bulldogs when the Razorbacks were already down 54-24, followed by 10 yards on four carries at LSU later in November.
Checking in at Arkansas at 200 pounds, Spivey was 194 after winter conditioning.
2020 Expectations
With the return of star running back Rakeem Boyd, the emergence of former Arizona State running back Trelon Smith and TJ Hammonds' final season coming up, it's looking unlikely to be A'Montae Spivey's breakout year on the Hill. That's not to say Jimmy Smith and Kendal Briles can''t find a role for him, but he provides a lot of similar attributes with less experience than the aforementioned backs.
It's only his redshirt freshmen season, so Spivey has a lot of time to contribute major snaps in the future.
Recruiting Flashback
Jeff Traylor and the Razorbacks were first to offer Alabama running back A'Montae Spivey and the early recruitment paid off when he silently committed in the summer and officially committed in August heading into his senior year. Spivey picked Arkansas over 13 other offers. Ole Miss hosted Spivey on a visit ahead of signing day but he put pen to paper for the Hogs anyways as the only running back in the 2019 class.
