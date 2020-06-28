HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 24 A'Montae Spivey

This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster. College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com. Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

Razorback Career

A high school state champion, A'Montae Spivey didn't get much of a shot to show what he brings to the table at Arkansas in his first year. The former 3-star checked in to just two games for a total of 11 snaps. Spivey had 14 yards on three attempts and a fumble against the Mississippi State Bulldogs when the Razorbacks were already down 54-24, followed by 10 yards on four carries at LSU later in November. Checking in at Arkansas at 200 pounds, Spivey was 194 after winter conditioning.

2020 Expectations

With the return of star running back Rakeem Boyd, the emergence of former Arizona State running back Trelon Smith and TJ Hammonds' final season coming up, it's looking unlikely to be A'Montae Spivey's breakout year on the Hill. That's not to say Jimmy Smith and Kendal Briles can''t find a role for him, but he provides a lot of similar attributes with less experience than the aforementioned backs. It's only his redshirt freshmen season, so Spivey has a lot of time to contribute major snaps in the future.

Recruiting Flashback