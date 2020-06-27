When he arrived at Arkansas in 2018, LaDarrius Bishop was part of the first class that benefitted from the NCAA’s new redshirt rule that allowed players to appear in as many as four games and maintain the year of eligibility.

Considering his speed, there was some thought he might be able to get on the field as a true freshman, but he ended up appearing in only two games. Bishop played one defensive snap against North Texas and three special teams snaps against LSU.

As a redshirt freshman this past season, Bishop saw a dramatic increase in playing time. He didn’t play in the Texas A&M game and was also among the group of players who missed the finale against Missouri when there was a mumps outbreak, but appeared in the other 10 games - including three starts at cornerback.

Bishop ended up playing 267 snaps on defense and 119 on special teams, mostly on kickoff and punt coverage. He finished the season with 22 tackles, including one for loss, and a pass breakup. The highlight of the year, though, was a 25-yard fumble return for a touchdown that essentially sealed a win over Colorado State.

According to Pro Football Focus, he earned a 61.5 overall grade. His 85.3 grade for tackling was the highest on the team, but Bishop struggled in coverage, as opponents completed 19 of 22 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns when targeting him.