HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 25 Zach Zimos

This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster. College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com. Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Razorback Career

Stepping on campus at a light 210 pounds, 6-foot-4 Houston native Zach Zimos didn't get much action in his first year at Arkansas. He tallied three snaps on defense and 14 on special teams in the final four games of the 2019 season, with no stats recorded. With some development and time with new S&C coach Jamil Walker, Zimos weighed in at 224 after winter conditioning, prompting some praise from new head coach Sam Pittman. "We’re looking forward to working with him," Pittman said. "We think he can do some things because he can really run." Despite having to go back home to train due to COVID-19, Zimos is now in the 230-range and ready to contribute as a redshirt freshman.

2020 Expectations

The Razorbacks have a slew of more experienced linebackers on the roster for 2020 but no one would be surprised, nor would they object, to see what the lanky Zach Zimos can bring to the table. He'll be battling for snaps with the likes of Hayden Henry, Grant Morgan, Andrew Parker, Levi Draper and a couple new additions, but his length and quickness could help him stand out. When Zimos was being recruited by Barry Odom at Missouri, he specifically noted he liked Odom's defensive scheme and felt he would be a good fit. Even if he doesn't break through and contribute much defensively in 2020, he'll be a big help on special teams.

Recruiting Flashback