After redshirting his first season with the Razorbacks, Micahh Smith played sparingly the next two years.

As a redshirt freshman in 2017, he got on the field for just four defensive snaps - three in the opener against Florida A&M and one against Mississippi State. The following season, Smith got 13 snaps on defense, all of which came against Eastern Illinois.

Despite playing just one defensive snap against an FBS opponent in his first three seasons at Arkansas and getting beat out by a true freshman for a starting job last season, Smith stuck around and accepted his role as a backup nickel back.

It paid off to the tune of 214 total defensive snaps, during which he made 22 tackles, had two pass breakups, notched one quarterback hurry and recovered one fumble. Although his overall grade from Pro Football Focus was just a 59.9, Smith’s 77.1 run defense grade was among the best on the team.

Where he struggled was in coverage, as opponents completed 15 of 19 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns when targeting him, resulting in a 52.8 grade in that area.