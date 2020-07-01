College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Despite coming to Arkansas as a two-star recruit, Hayden Henry was among a handful of freshmen to burn their redshirt in 2017. He was quickly moved from safety to linebacker, but he made his biggest impact on special teams that year.

Henry played just four defensive snaps, but his 150 special teams snaps as a freshman were the seventh most on the team. He was on the kickoff return and coverage teams, as well as the punt return unit.

The last two years, though, Henry has cracked the depth chart on defense and has even been listed as the first-team strong-side linebacker. However, because of the Razorbacks’ frequent use of the nickel package, that meant he started only one game over that span, but he did play 313 total defensive snaps.

That start came against Texas A&M his sophomore year, when he finished the season with 24 tackles. Henry followed that up by making 31 tackles - including 2.5 for loss and one sack - and notching two pass breakups and a forced fumble as a junior last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, he earned grades of 63.7 on 115 snaps and 65.6 on 198 snaps in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Special teams continued to be a big part of Henry’s game, as well. He played a team-high 295 special teams snaps as a sophomore and 167 - which ranked fifth on the team - as a junior.