HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 28 Andrew Parker

The Razorbacks were set at linebacker in Andrew Parker's first year at Arkansas with eventual NFL draft picks Dre Greenlaw and De'Jon Harris taking up the starting spots. Parker redshirted the 2018 season while suffering from a nagging hamstring injury but saw growth in the spring.

Fans thought Parker, looking more and more the part of an SEC linebacker, would get a real shot at significant snaps but Arkansas's defense was so poor, they couldn't afford to take the starters off the field much at all.

Parker checked in on defense at middle linebacker in six games, playing 73 snaps. He racked up five tackles and two run stops. He played the most snaps against Alabama and Mississippi State and posted grades below 50 in both, according to PFF.

Parker got a shoutout from Sam Pittman for having a productive winter conditioning season and he's now 238 pounds at 6-foot-2.