HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 3 Koilan Jackson

Although he was likely a redshirt candidate anyway, Koilan Jackson lost his entire freshman season when he suffered a torn ACL in fall camp. Luckily he had the redshirt available, but it prevented him from getting the typical development work you’d expect.

In 2018, Jackson appeared in three games and played eight total offensive snaps. His lone reception that year came as time expired in a loss at Missouri, hauling in a 13-yard pass. As a redshirt sophomore, though, he saw his playing time increase pretty dramatically.

Despite needing arthroscopic knee surgery in fall camp, he played in all but one game last season and was on the field for 168 offensive snaps. Jackson caught three passes for 38 yards, including a six-yard touchdown at Ole Miss, and started the Texas A&M game because of injuries at the position. The only game he missed was the finale at Missouri, when several players were out because of an outbreak of the mumps.