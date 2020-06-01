HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 3 Koilan Jackson

Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 3 Koilan Jackson
This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.
Razorback Career
Although he was likely a redshirt candidate anyway, Koilan Jackson lost his entire freshman season when he suffered a torn ACL in fall camp. Luckily he had the redshirt available, but it prevented him from getting the typical development work you’d expect.
In 2018, Jackson appeared in three games and played eight total offensive snaps. His lone reception that year came as time expired in a loss at Missouri, hauling in a 13-yard pass. As a redshirt sophomore, though, he saw his playing time increase pretty dramatically.
Despite needing arthroscopic knee surgery in fall camp, he played in all but one game last season and was on the field for 168 offensive snaps. Jackson caught three passes for 38 yards, including a six-yard touchdown at Ole Miss, and started the Texas A&M game because of injuries at the position. The only game he missed was the finale at Missouri, when several players were out because of an outbreak of the mumps.
2020 Expectations
With all three starters from last season returning, many people believe Treylon Burks, Trey Knox and Mike Woods will remain the three starters in 2020. However, Jackson is part of a veteran trio that head coach Sam Pittman mentioned was in the top six when the coronavirus wiped out spring practice.
Now a redshirt junior, he is one of the older receivers on the team. Fellow 2017 signee De’Vion Warren and former walk-on Tyson Morris - who began his career at a Division II school - were the other two Pittman mentioned as the current second-teamers.
