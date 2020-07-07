HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 33 Kelin Burrle

As one of five members of Arkansas's 2020 class who graduated in time to enroll early, true freshman linebacker Kelin Burrle made big strides during winter conditioning. He went from 205 to 219 pounds, giving him a more realistic shot to see the field as a freshman, and earning praise from his teammates for his work.

"He’s the young buck in the group, so we’re always saying he’s got to get out of that freshman mindset," senior Grant Morgan said. "He’s got to become a college football player now and get out of high school. I called him yesterday and was joking with him about gaining a lot of weight while he’s back in Louisiana. But he did well over these past three months. He was just adapting to the workouts and just coming along. He’s a good frame, good build. He’s an athlete. Just like every kid that comes from Louisiana, that kids an athlete."

Burrle is one of the four linebackers Arkansas signed in the 2020 class and all four will be watched closely. The Razorback linebacker room needs significant improvement in both talent and depth, and the four new additions could be the group that gets things going in the right direction.