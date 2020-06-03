With the graduation of McTelvin Agim and De’Jon Harris, plus Kamren Curl’s early departure to the NFL Draft, Jarques McClellion is one of the most experienced players on Arkansas’ roster.

After redshirting in 2017, the Florida native has started 20 total games at cornerback over the last two years.

As a redshirt freshman, McClellion came off the bench the first three games of the season before moving into the starting lineup the final nine games. The move was possible in large part because of the transfer of former four-star signee Chevin Calloway.

He ended up playing 606 defensive snaps and earning a 59.8 grade from Pro Football Focus, while also contributing nearly 100 snaps on special teams. In addition to making 25 tackles, McClellion tied Ryan Pulley for the team lead with seven pass breakups.

Last season, he started all but one of the Razorbacks’ 12 games. He came off the bench against Mississippi State, as the coaching staff wanted to give LaDarrius Bishop a chance after McClellion struggled the week before at Alabama.

Despite not starting, McClellion actually played his best game of the season against the Bulldogs, according to PFF, earning a 74.3 grade a week after posting a 28.1.