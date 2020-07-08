HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 41 TJ Hammonds

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Joe T. Robinson alum T.J. Hammonds is one of just four 2016 class members left on the Hill. Of his classmates, eight graduated, four medically retired, six transferred and one was dismissed from the team.

Hammonds looked like he may not make it to graduation as a Hog after a brief stint away from the team in the spring of 2019 but he returned as a walk-on for the 2019 season and is now back on scholarship for his final season.

Hammonds suffered an injury during his first fall camp but played in seven games anyways. He put up 88 yards on 15 carries with four first downs, good for a 5.9 yards per carry. He had his first touchdown of the season at home in Little Rock against Alcorn State.

As a sophomore, Hammonds played in all 12 games but only doubled his carries with David Williams, Devwah Whaley and Chase Hayden ahead of him. Despite never cracking the starting depth chart and being hampered by injuries, the Arkansas native has shown real big play ability.

Against Coastal Carolina in 2017, he took a screen pass 60 yards for a touchdown and had an 88-yard scamper, helping the Razorbacks avoid an embarrassing loss. In Arkansas's embarrassing 2018 loss to Colorado State, he took a pop pass 64 yards for a touchdown.

Hammonds ended up taking advantage of new NCAA legislation and redshirted his junior season with a full depth chart at running back and wide receiver limiting his usage.

The depth chart wasn't any clearer for Hammonds in 2019, which is why he only got on the field in five games, but the Razorbacks were still able to get him a little more involved. He had 65 rushing yards on eight carries, while hauling in four passes for 10 yards, with three kick returns for a total of 61 yards.

Hammonds worked with both the running backs and the wide receivers in multiple seasons, which could open the door for him to compete for some more snaps in his final year.