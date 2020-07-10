Described by the previous staff as the strongest player on the team, Jonathan Marshall has seen his playing time steadily increase throughout his career.

After redshirting in 2016, he’s been on the two-deep depth chart each of the last three seasons - first as a defensive end in the Razorbacks’ three-man front in 2017 and then as a defensive tackle the last two years.

Marshall played 160 defensive snaps as a redshirt freshman and then 286 snaps in 2018 before getting 311 last season. The additional playing time has also come with more production.

His tackles have increased each year and he has 37 in his career. That total includes five for loss, 4.5 of which came last season - and all in SEC games. Marshall also has half a sack, five quarterback hurries and one forced fumble to his name.

Defensive tackle isn’t a glamorous position that comes with a lot of stats, though, so perhaps it’s more telling that his Pro Football Focus grade has gone up each year. He earned a 60.3 grade as a redshirt freshman and 66.2 grade as a redshirt sophomore.

Last season, his 77.8 defensive grade ranked third among Arkansas’ defensive players with at least 40 snaps. It also ranked 12th among SEC defensive tackles with at least 300 snaps in 2019.

Specifically, Marshall graded out really well in pass rushing and run defense. He earned grades of 79.1 and 76.6 in those areas, which ranked second (behind only McTelvin Agim) and fourth on the team, respectively.