This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.

Razorback Career

In two seasons with the Razorbacks, Nicholas Fulwider has appeared in just one game. That appearance came in the 2018 opener, as he played five total snaps on the defensive line. However, he didn’t record any statistics. The most notable part of Fulwider’s career has been a shift from defensive end - the position at which he was recruited - to defensive tackle. That was made possible by him putting on about 40 pounds since arriving on campus. Last season, though, he was not on the travel squad and rarely - if ever - dressed out on game day.

2020 Expectations

At his size (6-7, 290), Fulwider certainly looks the part, but considering his lack of playing time and the fact he didn’t even dress out last season, it’s hard to see him having much of a role as a redshirt sophomore. Granted it was with a different coaching staff, but he was behind a trio of true freshmen - Taurean Carter, Enoch Jackson Jr. and Marcus Miller - on the depth chart last season. He was also behind Isaiah Nichols and Jonathan Marshall, plus Arkansas brought in Xavier Kelly as a graduate transfer. That is a lengthy list of players presumably ahead of him, so it’s unlikely Fulwider makes an impact on this year’s team barring some unforeseen offseason development.

Recruiting Flashback