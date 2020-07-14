HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 50 Chibueze Nwanna

This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster. College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Razorback Career

Coming to Arkansas from Lackawanna C.C. in Pennsylvania, offensive tackle Chibueze Nwanna had two years to play two coming in to the program. He was ranked 24 spots higher than fellow JUCO signee Myron Cunningham and had more high-level experience than several contributors in 2019, like Beaux Limmer and Ricky Stromberg, but Nwanna was relegated to the scout team offensive line and never cracked the depth chart. Nwanna checked in at Arkansas at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, but he's now at 332, making him the heaviest lineman on the roster by far. Nwanna has more than 15 pounds on the next heaviest lineman, Shane Clenin.

2020 Expectations

After getting no playing time as a redshirt junior for the Razorbacks on a mediocre offensive line, Nwanna's time on the Hill is running out. The expectations are low for him with one year left but with offensive line coaches like Sam Pittman and Brad Davis, maybe there's something salvageable there with Nwanna. The Maryland native certainly has the size to contribute but his endurance, footwork and technique could keep him on the sidelines again in 2020. With Dalton Wagner, Noah Gatlin, Cunningham and a bunch of up-and-comers at tackle, it doesn't seem like being a big contributor is in the cards for Nwanna.

