One of three defensive ends who enrolled early last spring, Eric Gregory was arguably the most impressive of the group during spring ball. He stood out in scrimmages, routinely getting into the backfield and making plays.

Heading into fall camp, Gregory was mentioned alongside guys like Trey Knox and Treylon Burks as potential impact true freshmen. Unfortunately, that was derailed when he suffered a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for a good chunk of camp.

With him not quite ready at the beginning of the season, it was Mataio Soli, Zach Williams and Collin Clay who saw the most action at defensive end, especially with Dorian Gerald going down with a season-ending injury in the opener.

It wasn’t until late in the year when Gregory finally got on the field. Most of his playing time came against Mississippi State (17 snaps), but he also played in the Auburn and LSU games, preserving his redshirt. He finished the year with four tackles in 26 defensive snaps, earning a 70.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.