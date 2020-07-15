College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Despite being listed at just 266 pounds, Ricky Stromberg emerged late in fall camp as the true freshman most likely to get playing time on the offensive line. What no one knew was just how much playing time he’d get.

After getting just five offensive snaps in the opener against Portland State, Stromberg moved into the starting lineup the following week at Ole Miss. He started at left guard that game and against Colorado State, but ended up moving to right guard against the Rams and kept that position the rest of the season.

In 722 total snaps, including 417 pass-blocking snaps, Stromberg didn’t allow a single sack and gave up just six hits and nine hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. That earned him a respectable 65.0 grade from PFF.