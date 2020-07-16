HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 55 Beaux Limmer

Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 55 Beaux Limmer
This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.
Razorback Career
Early on in fall camp, Beaux Limmer made a lot of noise and even cracked the two-deep depth chart as an interior offensive lineman. However, it was Ricky Stromberg who eventually emerged as the key freshman contributor on the line and Limmer was limited to mop-up duty as his backup at right guard. He also helped out at center when Ty Clary was banged up in practice.
Limmer played 30 total snaps in 2019, all at right guard. He played the final kneel down snap against Colorado State and then didn’t see the field again until the end of the season. His most significant playing time was against Western Kentucky, when he played the last 19 snaps of the blowout.
For 2019, Limmer was one of four true freshmen to play to the four-game limit while preserving his redshirt. His overall grade with 30 snaps was a 67.3 with one allowed QB pressure.
Since arriving on the Hill at 280 pounds, Limmer is now just shy of 300 pounds at 6-foot-5.
2020 Expectations
After getting some experience, though limited, in 2019, Beaux Limmer is expected to compete once again for backup reps at the guard spots. He could even compete for some major reps considering the departure of Austin Capps at left guard but he'll be up against fourth year lineman Shane Clenin (among others).
Limmer has been praised for his work ethic and for playing bigger than his size, but now that he's inching closer to SEC weight and has the power of Brad Davis and Sam Pittman's coaching behind him, his potential is limitless for his remaining four seasons.
Recruiting Flashback
It took a minute for the Razorbacks to buy-in to Beaux Limmer's talent after he picked up a slew of mid-major offers, including Houston, Baylor and Oklahoma State, but he committed to being a Hog just five days after they did.
He took a junior day visit in March ahead of his senior season then promptly decided Arkansas was the place for him. Limmer's head coach at Tyler Lee was Kurt Traylor, the brother of former Arkansas assistant head coach Jeff Traylor, so he was all Hog from that point on and didn't entertain any other suitors despite some overtures heading into signing day.
Hailing from East Texas, Limmer was never highly ranked in the state but he's already outplaying his 5.6 rating.
