HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 55 Beaux Limmer

Early on in fall camp, Beaux Limmer made a lot of noise and even cracked the two-deep depth chart as an interior offensive lineman. However, it was Ricky Stromberg who eventually emerged as the key freshman contributor on the line and Limmer was limited to mop-up duty as his backup at right guard. He also helped out at center when Ty Clary was banged up in practice.

Limmer played 30 total snaps in 2019, all at right guard. He played the final kneel down snap against Colorado State and then didn’t see the field again until the end of the season. His most significant playing time was against Western Kentucky, when he played the last 19 snaps of the blowout.

For 2019, Limmer was one of four true freshmen to play to the four-game limit while preserving his redshirt. His overall grade with 30 snaps was a 67.3 with one allowed QB pressure.

Since arriving on the Hill at 280 pounds, Limmer is now just shy of 300 pounds at 6-foot-5.