College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

After redshirting in 2017, Clenin has seen his playing time increase in each of the last two seasons, but didn’t play as much as expected both years.

Despite starting Arkansas’ season opener and playing 50 snaps against Eastern Illinois in 2018, he played only 11 more offensive snaps the rest of his redshirt freshman season.

Last year, he seemingly had the right guard spot locked down, only to lose it near the end of fall camp. Thanks to injuries, he ended up starting the Mississippi State game at left guard - where he played about half of his 104 total snaps. The other half came as the backup center.

According to Pro Football Focus, Clenin’s grade fell from 60.4 to 54.0 in his redshirt sophomore season. In 86 career pass-blocking snaps, he’s allowed two quarterback hits and two hurries.

He has also been a contributor on special teams, playing 69 total snaps on the field goal/PAT unit the last two years.