Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 57 Shane Clenin
This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.
Razorback Career
After redshirting in 2017, Clenin has seen his playing time increase in each of the last two seasons, but didn’t play as much as expected both years.
Despite starting Arkansas’ season opener and playing 50 snaps against Eastern Illinois in 2018, he played only 11 more offensive snaps the rest of his redshirt freshman season.
Last year, he seemingly had the right guard spot locked down, only to lose it near the end of fall camp. Thanks to injuries, he ended up starting the Mississippi State game at left guard - where he played about half of his 104 total snaps. The other half came as the backup center.
According to Pro Football Focus, Clenin’s grade fell from 60.4 to 54.0 in his redshirt sophomore season. In 86 career pass-blocking snaps, he’s allowed two quarterback hits and two hurries.
He has also been a contributor on special teams, playing 69 total snaps on the field goal/PAT unit the last two years.
2020 Expectations
As has been the case the last two years, Clenin will likely enter fall camp with a shot at winning a starting job. There is at least one guard spot up for grabs, thanks to the graduation of Austin Capps, but the other will likely belong to Stromberg.
Clenin will be competing with Luke Jones, an Arkansas native who sat out last season after transferring back home from Notre Dame. Both could also be a factor at center if Ty Clary’s snaps are still an issue and he moves to guard. Another guy to keep an eye on for the Razorbacks’ interior offensive line is redshirt freshman Beaux Limmer.
Thanks to the coaching change, it’s hard to speculate exactly where each guy will end up, especially considering Sam Pittman’s background as one of the top offensive line coaches in the country.
Recruiting Flashback
A lightly recruited 5.6 three-star prospect, Clenin committed to Arkansas pretty early in the process, pulling the trigger in mid-April of his junior year. His only other Power Five offers were from Iowa State and Northwestern, but he did have several others from Group of Five and FCS programs.
Clenin’s commitment came after he unofficially visited Fayetteville twice in a span of three weeks. He became the third offensive lineman - and seventh total player - in the Razorbacks’ 2017 class. He was also the first ever Division I football signee out of Jefferson High School in Festus, Mo.
