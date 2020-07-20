HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 62 Brady Latham

This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster. College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Razorback Career

As a 5.5 3-star coming out of Oklahoma in the 2019 class, Brady Latham was down the list of signees who we predicted would get playing time as a true freshmen. However, he ended up playing more snaps than two of the five linemen who signed in his class–even thought he had a very small snap count. Latham first saw the field against Colorado State, getting one snap. He then played three snaps a piece against Alabama and Mississippi State. He played most left tackle but also left guard. Despite the offensive line gaining an average of 7 pounds each during the off-season, Latham gained just one pound and stands at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds after the spring roster update.

2020 Expectations

Sam Pittman has yet to make note of Brady Latham publicly but we at HawgBeat still have him in the running for a little bit of action in the 2020 season, especially in the instance of injury on the line (which tends to happen often). The Razorbacks have a lot more flexibility with the offensive line this season than they had last year, adding three promising signees and returning almost every 2019 starter, but this should be a big development year for Latham. If Latham continues developing and growing, 2021 is the year we're likely to see more of him–expectations are low for now.

Recruiting Flashback