Despite being a 286-pound blue shirt true freshman, Ty Clary quickly worked his way up the depth chart in fall camp before the 2017 season.

He ended up winning the starting job at right guard and joined Mitch Smothers as just the second true freshman to start a season opener on the offensive line in UA history. Like Smothers, though, he held on to that job for only four games.

With only three appearances over the final eight games, Clary finished the season with 230 offensive snaps. Exactly half of those were pass-blocking snaps, on which he allowed two quarterback hits and five hurries. That helped him earn a 69.1 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Under a new coaching staff in 2018, Clary came off the bench in the opener and then started 11 straight games. His first two starts were at right guard, but then he permanently moved to center.