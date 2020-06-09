Although he was listed as the backup free safety on the depth chart throughout the 2018 season, Foucha played sparingly as a freshman. Fans were naturally anxious to see the touted recruit on the field, but especially considering the struggles at the safety position.

He appeared in nine games - missing the Colorado State, Alabama and Ole Miss games - and finished with 11 tackles in just 142 total defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. With Kamren Curl suspended for the finale after being caught flirting with Mississippi State dancers before the previous game, Foucha made his first career start against Missouri.

When he was out there, he experienced some freshman struggles. Opponents completed 6 of 8 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns when targeting him and PFF gave him an abysmal 43.9 grade.

After the graduation of Santos Ramirez, Foucha was asked to step into a starting role for the Razorbacks and he started every game as a sophomore last year. He played a team-high 757 defensive snaps and also contributed 96 snaps on special teams while finishing third on the team with 87 tackles.

Foucha got off to a good start, intercepting a pass and breaking up two others in the opener against Portland State and recovering a fumble the following week at Ole Miss, but managed just two pass breakups the rest of the year.