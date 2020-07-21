This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.

College Career

Buried on the depth chart behind a couple of other young players, Luke Jones decided to transfer from Notre Dame after spring ball last year. He had not played as a true freshman in 2018 and both players ahead of him at center had four years of eligibility remaining. It took less than two weeks for him to land back home at Arkansas. He applied for a waiver to play immediately for the Razorbacks, but it was denied. A center with the Fighting Irish, Jones got reps at both guard spots in limited portions of practice open to the media throughout the season. There were even whispers from the program that he would have started or played significant snaps in 2019 had he been eligible. Instead, he was limited to scout team duty as he sat out because of NCAA transfer rules.

2020 Expectations

Although he was primarily seen playing guard in practice last season, many are speculating Jones could push returning starter Ty Clary for the No. 1 spot at center. If Clary can’t get his snaps figured out, then it wouldn’t be surprising to see him move to guard. With an offensive line guru in Sam Pittman as Arkansas’ new head coach and Brad Davis as the new offensive line coach, there’s reason to believe he’ll improve his snapping abilities. In that scenario, Jones would become a frontrunner to start at the other guard spot opposite of Ricky Stromberg - whichever side that may be. Regardless, it seems as though the Notre Dame transfer has an excellent shot at getting on the field as a redshirt sophomore in 2020.

Recruiting Flashback