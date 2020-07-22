While warming up for one of his first workouts with the Razorbacks in July 2018, Ryan Winkel suffered “freak” injury, as former offensive line coach Dustin Fry explained it. A torn pectoral muscle ultimately required surgery and caused him to redshirt his freshman year.

Although he recovered enough to get some reps in practice, Winkel did not appear in any games that season. It was the first year of the four-game redshirt rule, but the Razorbacks didn’t risk it.

What made his injury notable was that it was one of many on the offensive line during the 2018 season, which sometimes left Arkansas with fewer than 10 healthy linemen for practice.

As a redshirt freshman, Winkel appeared in all 12 games. Listed as the second-string right tackle throughout the season, he played 53 total offensive snaps. Most of his action came against Western Kentucky (19 snaps), LSU (12) and San Jose State (12).