HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 73 Noah Gatlin

Before Noah Gatlin tore his ACL in 2019 fall camp, he was one of the most promising members of Chad Morris's hurriedly put together 2018 class. Five of his classmates burned their redshirts but of the six freshmen that played and were able to maintain their redshirts, Gatlin played the most snaps.

Gatlin played 193 snaps in four games for the Razorbacks, 191 of them coming on the offensive line at left tackle. Three of the four games Gatlin appeared in were non-conference games.

He posted offensive PFF grades of 68 in both the Colorado State and Eastern Illinois games but his performance dropped off against North Texas and Missouri. Allowing a sack and seven pressures against the Mean Green defense earned him a 31.7 in pass blocking. In the final game of the season, Gatlin allowed a hit, a hurry, two pressures and got a penalty, for a grade of 48.9.

The Jonesboro native spent the 2019 season recuperating and rehabbing his injured knee. Gatlin was still limited during winter conditioning but he's now up to 303 pounds at 6-foot-7.