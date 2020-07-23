HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 73 Noah Gatlin

Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 73 Noah Gatlin
This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.
Razorback Career
Before Noah Gatlin tore his ACL in 2019 fall camp, he was one of the most promising members of Chad Morris's hurriedly put together 2018 class. Five of his classmates burned their redshirts but of the six freshmen that played and were able to maintain their redshirts, Gatlin played the most snaps.
Gatlin played 193 snaps in four games for the Razorbacks, 191 of them coming on the offensive line at left tackle. Three of the four games Gatlin appeared in were non-conference games.
He posted offensive PFF grades of 68 in both the Colorado State and Eastern Illinois games but his performance dropped off against North Texas and Missouri. Allowing a sack and seven pressures against the Mean Green defense earned him a 31.7 in pass blocking. In the final game of the season, Gatlin allowed a hit, a hurry, two pressures and got a penalty, for a grade of 48.9.
The Jonesboro native spent the 2019 season recuperating and rehabbing his injured knee. Gatlin was still limited during winter conditioning but he's now up to 303 pounds at 6-foot-7.
2020 Expectations
With fall camp on the horizon again, Noah Gatlin should be fully rehabbed and up to strength, enough to compete for starting and backup reps once again. When Gatlin started at left tackle in 2018, Arkansas's line was constantly shifting to find the best lineup. Now, after a season of mild improvement, the offensive line is more stable.
With Myron Cunningham returning at left tackle for his final season, that spot on the line seems solidified. Dalton Wagner also returns at right tackle but there's a little more competition to be had for that spot. There's a sounder of young Hogs who will be vying for backup snaps but Gatlin has two years on the Hill to his credit and he's more physically developed.
Recruiting Flashback
A Jonesboro standout, Gatlin was one of the first commits in what was Bret Bielema's final class and he was one of few to hang tight when Chad Morris was brought in as the new head coach. Gatlin was offered after attending the "Trench Hogs" camp in the summer leading up to his senior season and he committed just three days later over offers from Arizona State, Mississippi State, Virginia, Texas Tech and several others. He and Isaiah Nichols committed on the same day.
Gatlin took his official visit in December after Morris was hired and he signed his LOI in the regular signing period.
