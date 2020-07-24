 Arkansas Razorbacks 2020 Roster Rundown: No. 76 Myron Cunningham - offensive line
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-24 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 76 Myron Cunningham

Myron Cunningham is expected to anchor Arkansas' offensive line at left tackle in 2020.
Myron Cunningham is expected to anchor Arkansas' offensive line at left tackle in 2020. (Nick Wenger)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.

Razorback Career

When he signed with the Razorbacks, Myron Cunningham was viewed as an immediate contributor who would help improve a struggling offensive line. The only question was where he’d end up.

Splitting time between guard and tackle throughout the spring and fall camp, Cunningham began the season as Arkansas’ starting right guard. He was there for three games until left tackle Colton Jackson starting dealing with injuries.

At that point, Cunningham moved to his more natural position and started seven of the final nine games at left tackle. He didn’t play against Texas A&M, but came off the bench and played a majority of the snaps against Auburn.

With a season-high grade of 70.4 from Pro Football Focus, Cunningham’s best game was against San Jose State, his first at left tackle. He posted just one more grade of 60-plus the rest of the season (67.3 vs. Alabama) and finished the year with a 58.7 overall grade on 690 total snaps.

According to PFF, he allowed just one sack all season, but he was also charged with eight quarterback hits and 18 hurries - both of which were the most on the team.

{{ article.author_name }}