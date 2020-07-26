 HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 78 Dalton Wagner
Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 78 Dalton Wagner

Razorbacks right tackle Dalton Wagner.
Razorbacks right tackle Dalton Wagner. (Nick Wenger)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.

This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks' 2020 football roster.

Razorback Career

After redshirting his first year under Bret Bielema, Dalton Wagner became a regular on Chad Morris's first Arkansas offensive line. He only made one start in 2018 as a redshirt freshman but he played 160 snaps at right tackle behind senior Brian Wallace. Wagner posted a PFF grade of 62, which was second best amongst the tackles on the team, behind Wallace. He was penalized just once and allowed no sacks, just three hurries and three pressures.

The 6-foot-9 monster with luscious locks was a shoe-in to start at right tackle in 2019, and so he did, all 12 games. Wagner played the second-most snaps of the offensive linemen with 751 behind center Ty Clary.

Unfortunately, Wagner struggled the most of the starters and gave up five sacks, four hits, 15 hurries, 24 pressures and two penalties. Though Myron Cunningham gave up more hurries and pressures, he was only blamed for one sack at left tackle. Wagner's overall season grade was .2 better than Cunningham's at 58.9.

2020 Expectations

