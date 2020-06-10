College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

One of Arkansas's five graduate transfer additions for the 2020 season, defensive back Jerry Jacobs has two years left to play two if he's granted a medical redshirt for the 2019 season.

After making big plays at Hutchinson C.C., Jacobs kept it rolling at Arkansas State. He excelled in his first season in the Sun Belt Conference, earning defensive second team honors after 32 tackles, eight passes deflected and four interceptions.

Unfortunately, Jacobs tore his ACL after four games in 2019 but still managed to tally 21 tackles. The Georgia native was able to earn his degree in time to graduate for the spring semester at Arkansas.

In his sophomore season, Jacobs posted a 80.6 overall PFF grade and an 89.7 in coverage. Before tearing his ACL last season, Jacobs posted a 69.6 in 22 snaps against the Georgia Bulldogs, which is above Arkansas's average coverage grades from 2019. When healthy in 2018, Jacobs helped the Red Wolves defense finish ranked No. 54 in the nation, giving up just 25.6 points per game.