HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 81 Darin Turner

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Though we recapped the rest of the receivers about a month ago, Darin Turner's old school choice of No. 81 has him near the end of the Roster Rundown.

The true freshman wide receiver was able to enroll at Arkansas for the spring semester with just three other high school signees from the 2020 class. Though he didn't get to go through spring football due to the pandemic, Turner was still able to get a jump on getting in SEC shape.

Though Turner's weight didn't change from the 218 he was listed at on signing day, he's supposedly turned his baby fat into legitimate "grown man" muscle.

"Darin’s worked hard," Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said after winter conditioning. "He’s one of those kids that I think this is the first time he’s ever worked in a strength and conditioning environment like the one that we have, which I think is second to none.

"You can ask him, I think it got after him a little bit early. But I think he was really starting to change his body. I think he’s got a tremendous future. He’s got a lot of bounce in his legs. I was really please with how hard he’s been working. Just talking with Coach Stepp, he’s done a really nice job with all these meetings where he’s retaining information as well."