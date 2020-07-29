HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 82 Hudson Henry

Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 82 Hudson Henry
This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.
Razorback Career
Coming in to Arkansas as one of the most heavily recruited members of the 2019 class, many expected Hudson Henry to have a larger impact as a true freshman last season but a concussion suffered during fall camp set him back and the Hogs had CJ O'Grady and other vets to carry the bulk of the load.
Henry appeared in only three of the final four games for a total of 52 snaps. Of the 52 snaps, 32 of them were run blocking plays. Despite limited action, Henry still caught three passes for 15 yards.
The 6-foot-5 tight end made the biggest gains board after winter conditioning, adding 12 pounds. He's now 250 pounds and more on par with the SEC tight end average.
2020 Expectations
It's rare to see a tight end shine right out of the gate in the SEC but now, as a redshirt freshman with a year under his belt, Henry is in a position to show what he's got in 2020. There's no clear starter at the position with the only veteran being Blake Kern, a former walk-on who hasn't recorded any receiving stats in his four years on campus.
Henry will have some true freshman gunning for time behind him like Texan signee Collin Sutherland and Hazen hulk Blayne Toll but the bulk of the burden will fall on Kern and Henry.
Kendal Briles has adjusted his tight end usage for the various personnel he's had at his disposal at the many stops he's been over the last handful of years but generally, the tight end has to have strong blocking ability to act as an h-back or sixth linemen depending on the play.
Recruiting Flashback
