HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 82 Hudson Henry

Razorback Career

Coming in to Arkansas as one of the most heavily recruited members of the 2019 class, many expected Hudson Henry to have a larger impact as a true freshman last season but a concussion suffered during fall camp set him back and the Hogs had CJ O'Grady and other vets to carry the bulk of the load. Henry appeared in only three of the final four games for a total of 52 snaps. Of the 52 snaps, 32 of them were run blocking plays. Despite limited action, Henry still caught three passes for 15 yards. The 6-foot-5 tight end made the biggest gains board after winter conditioning, adding 12 pounds. He's now 250 pounds and more on par with the SEC tight end average.

2020 Expectations