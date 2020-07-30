College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

After redshirting and not appearing in any games his first two years at Arkansas, Blake Kern became a key special teams contributor as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.

In addition to playing 49 snaps on the field goal/extra point protection unit, he also appeared on offense against Eastern Illinois, Mississippi State and Missouri. He played a total of 10 offensive snaps in those games, serving as a run blocker on all but one of those snaps.

Last season, Kern’s role expanded as he impressed the coaches with his blocking abilities. Former tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. even praised him by calling him the best blocking tight end on the team.

The result was earning a scholarship before the season and then playing 66 offensive snaps in 2019. He was a run or pass blocker for all but three, according to Pro Football Focus, which gave him a 53.6 overall grade.

Kern also added more special teams duties, as he played 150 total special teams snaps - mostly on the kickoff return and field goal/extra point protection unit.