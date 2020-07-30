Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 87 Blake Kern
This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.
Razorback Career
After redshirting and not appearing in any games his first two years at Arkansas, Blake Kern became a key special teams contributor as a redshirt sophomore in 2018.
In addition to playing 49 snaps on the field goal/extra point protection unit, he also appeared on offense against Eastern Illinois, Mississippi State and Missouri. He played a total of 10 offensive snaps in those games, serving as a run blocker on all but one of those snaps.
Last season, Kern’s role expanded as he impressed the coaches with his blocking abilities. Former tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. even praised him by calling him the best blocking tight end on the team.
The result was earning a scholarship before the season and then playing 66 offensive snaps in 2019. He was a run or pass blocker for all but three, according to Pro Football Focus, which gave him a 53.6 overall grade.
Kern also added more special teams duties, as he played 150 total special teams snaps - mostly on the kickoff return and field goal/extra point protection unit.
2020 Expectations
Rarely used in the passing game even in limited scrimmage portions open to the media the last two years, Kern is an old-school tight end the Razorbacks will likely lean on as a blocker in the run game.
Former four-star recruit Hudson Henry is expected to be Arkansas’ top tight end in 2019, but his blocking ability will make him a valuable part of the tight end room this season. The fifth-year senior’s biggest contribution, however, will probably be as a leader in a very young position group.
The only other scholarship tight ends on the roster are true freshmen Blayne Toll and Collin Sutherland, while walk-on Jonas Higson is also a true freshman and walk-on Nathan Bax is a transfer from Illinois State with no collegiate experience. Not to mention the fact that Henry is a redshirt freshman himself.
Recruiting Flashback
A two-way standout at Lamar High, Kern caught 16 passes for 332 yards and nine touchdowns as a tight end and racked up 61 tackles as a defensive end his senior year.
Just before National Signing Day for the Class of 2016, he accepted a invitation to be a walk-on at Arkansas.
