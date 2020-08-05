HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 96 Blayne Toll

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

True freshman 2020 signee Blayne Toll hasn't played a game yet for the Razorbacks but there's already a lot of intrigue surrounding his time on campus. Toll was able to enroll early for the spring semester and despite signing as a defensive lineman, he agreed to be moved by the coaches to the tight ends room while they were short-handed during winter conditioning.

Feleipe Franks told the media that he was able to get a little passing work in with Toll and he was surprised how young he is.

"Obviously, he’s like a freak of nature," Franks said. "He’s a big guy, athletic guy. I think he’d be good at any position. We’ve got really good tight ends in that tight end room and with that addition, it only adds a competitive fire to make us better."

Toll is now listed as 10 pounds lighter than his signing day weight at 6-foot-5, 234 pounds. He's also now listed at No. 96 on the roster instead of No. 89, and he's also switched back to the defensive line.

The Hazen native played both ways in high school and Arkansas defensive coordinator feels confident they'll find the best way for him to contribute on the Hill.

"I don’t think there’s any doubt that he’ll play somewhere for our football team and he’ll help our football team because of his work ethic and the way that he trains," Odom said this spring. "You put that together with talent and you’ve got somebody that can really play for you on Saturday."