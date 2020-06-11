College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Starting as a true freshman on a defense that ranked 124th in the nation after giving up 36.8 points per game, Gregory Brooks Jr. had a tough first season on the Hill. Brooks won the starting job at nickel during fall camp and ended up playing more snaps, including special teams, than any other true freshman who played in 2019 including Treylon Burks, Trey Knox, Ricky Stromberg, Mataio Soli, Zach Williams and more.

Brooks started the season off on a decent note with a PFF grade of 69 overall, a 70 in coverage and notching three QB hurries but he was picked on heavily in the next six games. He didn't score in the 60s again until the Alabama game. He missed two tackles a game against Ole Miss, Colorado State, and San Jose State and was credited for giving up a touchdown against the Rebels.

The Louisiana native had the fourth-most missed tackles in 2019 behind Joe Foucha, Bumper Pool and De'Jon Harris. He gave up three touchdowns on the season behind Jarques McClellion, Montaric Brown and Kamren Curl who were each credited with four. Brooks wasn't penalized a single time during his first season on the Hill.

Brooks recorded 25 total tackles, 13 solo, with three pass breakups, three quarterback hurries and an interception in his first season and ended it on a high note with a season-high 78.8 grade against Missouri.

Despite the struggle, Brooks got a lot of valuable playing time in year one and was rewarded with an end-of-season interception.