The first time Marcus Miller stepped onto the field at Razorback Stadium in a real game, he didn’t actually record an official snap.

Subbing in because of an injury during the season opener against Portland State, the freshman from Warren jumped offsides before the play and was quickly replaced.

Miller had to wait six more weeks before getting another chance, but he made the most of it. Despite getting only four snaps as the nose tackle in Arkansas’ five-man “bear” front against Kentucky, he burst through the line on one play and stuffed the running back for a loss of a yard on third-and-one. It forced a three-and-out by the Wildcats in the third quarter when the Razorbacks still had the lead.

Usually, that amount of playing time is not enough to swing a Pro Football Focus grade much higher or lower than the baseline of 60, but he did enough on those four snaps to earn a 74.3 grade. Likely due to the penalty against Portland State, Miller’s final season grade was 56.8.

Unfortunately, Miller didn’t get a chance to build off the solid showing against Kentucky. It was announced a couple weeks later that he needed season-ending knee surgery.