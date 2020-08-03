 Arkansas Razorbacks 2020 Roster Rundown: No. 93 Isaiah Nichols - defensive tackle
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-03 15:34:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 93 Isaiah Nichols

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.

Razorback Career

In the first season of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule, Isaiah Nichols appeared in three games for the Razorbacks.

Although most of his 42 defensive snaps in 2018 came against North Texas and Missouri, he notched his lone tackle against Eastern Illinois. He also had a hurry against the Mean Green, according to Pro Football Focus.

As a redshirt freshman, Nichols was a much bigger factor on Arkansas’ defense. He was a backup defensive tackle throughout the season and played 297 total defensive snaps.

Statistically, he finished the 2019 season with 17 tackles, including one for loss and half of a sack. The sack came in the season finale against Missouri when he teamed up with Jonathan Marshall to drop Connor Bazelak for a loss and set up a third-and-long that eventually led to a punt.

