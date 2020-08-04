This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster.

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Razorback Career

Arkansas fans have not seen much from Little Rock native David Porter the last three years. After redshirting in 2017, Porter didn’t appear in a game as a redshirt freshman and then played just seven total snaps - including one on special teams - last season. His appearances came against Ole Miss and Colorado State. The most notable thing about Porter’s career so far has been his position. When he signed with the Razorbacks back in 2017, he was listed as a 240-pound defensive end. However, the following year, he bulked up to 263 pounds and practiced as a defensive tackle. He was back down to 250 pounds last season.

2020 Expectations

Although he was listed at 255 pounds when the roster was updated in March, Porter is now listed at 226 pounds on the UA’s official website. That’s the lightest he’s been since getting to college, seemingly indicating he’ll be used as a defensive end this season. The Razorbacks are pretty deep at that position, with Dorian Gerald returning from injury, a trio of heralded 2019 signees - Mataio Soli, Eric Gregory and Zach Williams - back and the addition of Julius Coates from the JUCO ranks. That will make it extremely difficult for Porter to crack the two-deep, but perhaps a new coaching staff and his reshaped body could lead to him making a surprising push for playing time. That is unlikely, but it’s possible.

Recruiting Flashback