HawgBeat - Razorback Roster Rundown: No. 99 Enoch Jackson Jr.

This article is part of a series previewing the Razorbacks’ 2020 football roster. College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Razorback Career

The Razorbacks had solid depth at defensive tackle in 2019, Enoch Jackson Jr's first year on campus. Marcus Miller was the first of the three freshmen defensive tackles to see game action but once he went down with an injury, Jackson started dressing out. The 6-foot tackle from Texas got 13 snaps in the loss against Mississippi State and then three more against Western Kentucky, for no stats. He was able to redshirt with two games under his belt. Going from 280 in high school to 292 this winter, Jackson is now weighing in at 298 and he's ready to meaningfully contribute.

2020 Expectations

There are some veterans on the roster this season including Jonathan Marshall, Xavier Kelly and Isaiah Nichols but we should see some decent contributions from Enoch Jackson as well. Phil Steele even has Jackson as a starter on his depth chart. I think that's a bit presumptuous but there's no doubt Jackson has the kind of explosiveness and get-off that coaches love to see and he can work his way into the rotation as a redshirt freshman. If injuries start to hit the defensive line then it's likely all three redshirt freshmen defensive tackles will get some meaningful experience as Taurean Carter has started to come along as well.

Recruiting Flashback