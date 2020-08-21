HawgBeat - Razorback seniors granted extra season

The NCAA Board of Directors has approved a blanket waiver for all fall student-athletes, granting them a reprieve on their ticking eligibility clocks. All athletes in fall sports, whether they complete a full season in the fall, in the spring, or not at all, will get an extra year of eligibility.

Football players who are seniors will get to stay for one more year, if they choose to, and they won't count towards the 85 scholarship limit. That means programs can still bring in a full class of true freshmen in 2021, but there will be an added level of competition for them as they'll have to battle with an extra class of athletes for playing time.

Here's the list of Arkansas seniors who could take advantage of the eligibility extension and remain Razorbacks for one more year:

QB Feleipe Franks

QB Jack Lindsey

RB Rakeem Boyd

RB/WR TJ Hammonds

WR Tyson Morris

WR De'Vion Warren

TE Blake Kern

OL Myron Cunningham

OL Chibueze Nwanna

OL Ty Clary

DL Xavier Kelly

DL Dorian Gerald

DL Jonathan Marshall

DL Elias Hale*

LB Deon Edwards

LB Grant Morgan

LB Hayden Henry

DB Micahh Smith

K AJ Reed

P Sam Loy*

LS HT Fountain*



*walk on

bold - projected 2020 starters

The NCAA does not mandate that schools honor or match the athletes' previous scholarship aid so, despite the extended eligibility, a program may decide they cannot provide financial support for a senior who wants to stay a 5th or 6th year. The senior will then either have to pay their own way as a walkon or find another program.