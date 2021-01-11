HawgBeat - Razorback signee Chance Moore ticks up in penultimate Rivals rankings

Chance Moore is still a long way off from his top-30 ranking of a year and a half ago but the Razorback signee is trending back up in the right direction with one rankings cycle to go for the 2021 class.

Moore, who signed with the Hogs during the early period in November, is now Rivals' No. 112-ranked prospect in the nation, up from No. 121.

The McEachern small forward/shooting guard had an injury set him back as a junior but made strides during fall ball leading up to his final year of high school.

In the first five games of his senior season in Georgia, Moore has posted 18 points per game, including a double-double performance.

Moore is one of the Razorbacks' two current 2021 additions, along with Akol Mawein out of Navarro Junior College. Based on the Hogs' current recruiting activity and Musselman's history, it's likely that any more roster additions will come from the transfer ranks.