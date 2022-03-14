Razorback Staff is Hoping to Build Pipeline with Powerhouse Texas HS

Who'd have thought that flipping Jordan Crook from Oklahoma State last summer would lead to the creation of a new pipeline for Sam Pittman's staff? Well, that appears to be exactly what Pittman is looking to do after hosting 2024 Duncanville (Texas) DB Ka'Davion Dotson for a second straight weekend.

"It was good," Dotson said. "You know, it was my second week down in a row, so of course, it was good.

"I love the environment, love that it always feels like family. Talking to coach Pittman, just sitting down and talking to him, he reminds me a lot of my head coach from my high school right now, coach (Reginald) Samples. They've got a lot of similarities so I really love it down here."