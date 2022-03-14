 HawgBeat - Razorback Staff is Hoping to Build Pipeline with Powerhouse Texas HS
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-14 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Razorback Staff is Hoping to Build Pipeline with Powerhouse Texas HS

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Who'd have thought that flipping Jordan Crook from Oklahoma State last summer would lead to the creation of a new pipeline for Sam Pittman's staff? Well, that appears to be exactly what Pittman is looking to do after hosting 2024 Duncanville (Texas) DB Ka'Davion Dotson for a second straight weekend.

"It was good," Dotson said. "You know, it was my second week down in a row, so of course, it was good.

"I love the environment, love that it always feels like family. Talking to coach Pittman, just sitting down and talking to him, he reminds me a lot of my head coach from my high school right now, coach (Reginald) Samples. They've got a lot of similarities so I really love it down here."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}