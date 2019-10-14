Arkansas, off to a 2-4 season in Chad Morris's second year in Fayetteville, just received their second transfer notice of the day. True freshman Devin Bush tweeted the news that he'll be seeking a transfer Monday afternoon after news broke in the morning that LB/N D'Vone McClure would leave the program.

Bush, a Louisiana native from Edna Karr High School, was an early enrollee for the Hogs after signing early in the 2019 class. A 4-star corner, Bush hadn't cracked the depth chart yet for Arkansas as John Chavis consistently kept all his starters on the field through six games.

Bush got in on 10 total defensive plays, two in the loss against Ole Miss and eight in the loss to San Jose State.

The former 4-star had 16 Division-I offers in high school, playing for a 3-time state championship team, but ended up waiting too long to make a decision for the more elite programs to take a chance on him.

The decision leaves Arkansas with 13 scholarship defensive backs on the team. The Razorbacks don't have any defensive backs committed in the 2020 class after the decommitment of Bush's former teammate Jamie Vance three weeks ago.