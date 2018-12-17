Razorbacks' 2019 Commits and Targets Announce Signing Ceremony Times
Two days to go until early National Signing Day and most of Arkansas's commits have posted when they'll be putting pen to paper. Of the 25 current commits, seven have reported that they'll be waiting until February. They'll send in all of their official NLIs in the morning, most likely before Chad Morris's signing day press conference at 2 p.m. but here's a look at when they'll hold their signing ceremonies:
Dylan Rathcke - Won't have a ceremony until February with his other teammates but will send in his paperwork in the morning.
Myron Cunningham - 7 a.m.
T.Q. Jackson - 9 a.m.
Malik Chavis - 9:30 a.m.
Enoch Jackson and Taurean Carter - 10:30 a.m.
Zach Williams - 12 p.m.
Collin Clay - 12:20 p.m.
Greg Brooks Jr. - Announcing and signing at 1 p.m. Deciding between MSU, Arkansas, Kansas State, Kansas and Southern Miss.
Beaux Limmer - 1 p.m.
Zach Zimos - 2 p.m.
Mataio Soli - 2:30 p.m.
Shamar Nash and Eric Gregory - 3:30 p.m. (eastern)
Brady Latham - 4:00 p.m.
Trey Knox - 8 p.m.
**waiting to hear back from KJ Jefferson, Chibueze Nwanna and Marcus Miller