Razorbacks add New Mexico receiver Connor O'Toole to Official Visit List

It's crunch time for the Razorbacks as the early national signing period draws closer and closer. The Arkansas coaching staff has added a fourth official visitor for this weekend's game against Mississippi State and he hails from way outside their usual recruiting territory.

Connor O'Toole, a 6-foot-4, 210 pound wide receiver/tight end hybrid from new Mexico, was most recently in Fayetteville this spring but will be back for his official visit this weekend. The senior has a plethora of options with 21 Division-I offers.

At his size, you'd expect O'Toole to be more of a tight end, but he's got wideout speed. He's run 10.7 100m races and that's one of the reasons he's intrigued coaches all over the nation. His junior season HUDL highlights have over 10,000 views.