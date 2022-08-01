Razorbacks announce 2022 fall camp schedule

Check out the Recruiting Hawgs Podcast with Alex Trader and Mason Choate. New episodes including interviews with Arkansas recruits are available every Wednesday on YouTube , Apple and Spotify .

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback football fall camp schedule was officially released by the team Monday.

The Hogs will have 25 practices in 29 days to gear up for the season opener against Cincinnati on September 3.

Arkansas will practice six days a week and take one Wednesday and three Sunday's off. The team will also have two closed scrimmages.

Below is the full schedule and a list of who will be speaking after practices. All dates, times and those scheduled to speak are subject to change.