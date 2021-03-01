HawgBeat - Razorbacks ascend to 12 in AP Top 25

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the last week of regular season play ranked No. 12 in the AP Top 25. They rose eight spots from No. 20 last week after debuting at No. 24 two weeks ago.

The No. 12 ranking is the highest since the Hogs were also ranked 12th in the February 23 poll in 1998.

This is Eric Musselman's second college team to be ranked as high as No. 12–his Nevada Wolfpack team was ranked in the top 10 for most of his final season there.

The Razorbacks had as strong of a week as they could have hoped for, taking down then-6th ranked Bama 81-66 and beating LSU 83-75 in a major second-half comeback.

Arkansas sits at 19-5, 11-4 in SEC play, good for second in the conference. The Razorbacks had a .6% shot (according to ESPN BPI) to take first in the conference going into the weekend's games but Alabama defeated Mississippi State to clinch the title for the first time since 2002.

Florida is still a threat to Arkansas's final ranking but for the Gators to surpass the Razorbacks, they not only have to beat Missouri on Wednesday and Tennessee on the road next Sunday, but Arkansas would also have to lose at South Carolina on Tuesday and against Texas A&M on Saturday. The chances of that happening are slim.

Tuesday's game, set for a 5:30 p.m. tip on SECN, will be Arkansas's last road game before the SEC tournament begins Wednesday, March 10, in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The Hogs have already locked in a double-bye with their guaranteed top-4 finish.

The Razorbacks were one win into the SEC tournament in 2020 when the COVID-19 breakout cancelled the remainder of the tournament, and season.

