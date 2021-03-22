HawgBeat - Razorbacks' chances to make Elite 8 dramatically increase

When the Razorbacks entered the tournament last Sunday, they had the lowest chance of all the 3-seeds to advance to the round of 32. Arkansas wasn't favored to beat Texas Tech in Vegas or by computer-generated predictions.

Two wins later, Eric Musselman's squad has the highest chance of all the remaining teams to get to the Elite 8 at 88%, according to 538's composite-based model–no doubt a benefit of matching up versus the lowest seed left in the tournament. Those chances would be lower if the Hogs were pitted against the Florida Gators but regardless, the odds went up a whopping 50% since the end of their second round game.

Arkansas's chances of reaching the Final Four doubled from 12% to 24% but 1-seed Baylor, due to face 5-seed Villanova next round, is still the overall favorite to advance out of the South Region. The Bears are given a 76% chance to beat Villanova and a 60% chance to make the Final Four.

Out of the 16 teams remaining, Arkansas has the sixth highest odds to reach the Final Four behind Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, Loyola and Alabama.

Since the start of the tournament, Arkansas's chances to win the whole thing have gone from 1% to 3%. Gonzaga remains the favorite to win it all at 31%.

Also notable, at the start of the tournament, Oral Roberts was given a .2% chance to make it to the Sweet 16. Anything can happen in the Big Dance.